Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $120.78 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.