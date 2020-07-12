Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $127.75 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

