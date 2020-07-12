Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

