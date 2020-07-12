Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.96. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,439,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,673 shares during the period. 36.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

