Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.95 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of MicroStrategy worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

