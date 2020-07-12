Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.