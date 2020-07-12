Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Sell

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $24.02 on Friday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.