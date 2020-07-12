Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.22

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi and Kucoin. Wanchain has a total market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007220 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

