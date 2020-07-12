Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.82, but opened at $39.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 5,718,160 shares trading hands.

The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

