Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.25 ($73.31).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €67.78 ($76.16) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 52-week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.