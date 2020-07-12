Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

