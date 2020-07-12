VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

VSE has raised its dividend by an average of 844.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $29.11 on Friday. VSE has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $303.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VSE will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

