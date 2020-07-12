VouchForMe (IPL) Price Tops $0.0019

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 54.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $427,007.75 and $36,286.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 67.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

