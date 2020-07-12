VoteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $46,002.03 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $46,002.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00649646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00105145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00078848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000608 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 99,755,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

