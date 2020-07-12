VisionX Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.01994219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00196561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00070580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00114212 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

