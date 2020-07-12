Vidulum Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $75,933.53 and $12,953.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003459 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

