Victory Capital Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Victory Capital stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,477,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

