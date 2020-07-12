Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.22

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.22 and traded as high as $245.00. Victoria shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 3,781 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 575 ($7.08) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $304.09 million and a P/E ratio of -66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.30.

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

