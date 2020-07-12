Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($401.57) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($710.67).
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
