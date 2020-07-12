Version (V) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Version has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Version has a market cap of $59,583.98 and $2.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Version coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Profile

Version is a coin. Version’s total supply is 642,479,310 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . Version’s official website is version2.org

Version Coin Trading

Version can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

