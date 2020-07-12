VeriumReserve Hits Market Cap of $312,943.72 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $312,943.72 and $747.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00478748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,231.84 or 0.99994839 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004691 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,842,664 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

