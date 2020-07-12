Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $15.23. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veritone shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 44,519 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VERI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 16,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,964.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veritone by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Veritone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $412.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.78.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

