Veles (VLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $432,784.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $93,498.53 and $432,784.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,237.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.43 or 0.02581024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.02540933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00478605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00742019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00622422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,334,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,224,910 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.