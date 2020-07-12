ValuEngine Lowers Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,525,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,899,244.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Silcock bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 225,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,599.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,920 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 209,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

