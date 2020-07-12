Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NYSE VALE opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.82 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,556,000 after buying an additional 19,133,256 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,054 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,901,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

