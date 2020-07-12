v.systems Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $53.26 million and $4.93 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,953,197,685 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,339,221 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

