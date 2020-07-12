V-ID One Day Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.90 or 0.04974568 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054190 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033418 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,698,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,258,012 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

