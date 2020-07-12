USDK (USDK) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.66 million and $87.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01999422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115635 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.