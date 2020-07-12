USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $243.95 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper, Poloniex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.53 or 0.02585684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00069645 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,109,111,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,959,713 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Korbit, Poloniex, Kucoin, Hotbit, SouthXchange, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, FCoin and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.