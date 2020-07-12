UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

UrtheCast Corp (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

