Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.46

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.46 and traded as high as $236.74. Urban&Civic shares last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 947,539 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 365 ($4.49) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 256 ($3.15) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.43. The firm has a market cap of $342.63 million and a PE ratio of 42.96.

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban&Civic PLC will post 582.2745098 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban&Civic news, insider Rosemary Boot bought 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.52 ($24,487.47). Also, insider Alan Dickinson bought 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £23,666.43 ($29,124.33).

Urban&Civic Company Profile (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

