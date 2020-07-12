Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Shares of USAP opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $58.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.73 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.