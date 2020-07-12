United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1362 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

United Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:UMC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Macquarie downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

