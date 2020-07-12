UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCDO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,255 ($27.75) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($27.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,088 ($13.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,495.62 ($18.41).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,002 ($24.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.10. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.60.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.