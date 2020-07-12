UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €92.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.63 ($89.47).

FRA WAF opened at €91.92 ($103.28) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.45. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

