UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €92.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.63 ($89.47).

FRA WAF opened at €91.92 ($103.28) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.45. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

