UBS Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.39) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.03 ($4.52).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

