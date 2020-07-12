UBS Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 130 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 130 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 79 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 108.86.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

