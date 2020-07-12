UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €23.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.47 ($23.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

