UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.06 ($79.84).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.55. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

