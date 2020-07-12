Ubricoin (UBN) Trading Up 29.4% This Week

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Ubricoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, Ubricoin has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. Ubricoin has a market capitalization of $376,751.61 and $16.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 73.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ubricoin

Ubricoin (CRYPTO:UBN) is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. The official message board for Ubricoin is medium.com/@theubrican_2001 . The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com . Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubricoin

Ubricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

