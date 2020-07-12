U Network Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, U Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $293,208.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

