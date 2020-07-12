TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $945,034.32 and $516,306.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 77,485,403,639 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

