Turning Point Brands’ (TPB) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TPB opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $504.94 million, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Wexler purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,671.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.0% during the first quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,669,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

