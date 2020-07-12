Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

TPVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.86. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 415,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 197,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 72,140 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

