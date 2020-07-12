Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.54. The stock has a market cap of $392.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.29.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

