Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVE TM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.20. 50,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,841. Trigon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

