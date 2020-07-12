TRAXIA (TM2) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $88.00

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a market cap of $24,430.64 and approximately $88.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.02005353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00200209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00068489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00115520 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

