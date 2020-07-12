Transcodium (TNS) One Day Volume Hits $72,263.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Transcodium has a market cap of $137,925.98 and approximately $72,263.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 116% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.01998957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00115465 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 86,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,545,541 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

