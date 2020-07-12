Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,570 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,761 call options.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $60,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

