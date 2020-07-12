Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,570 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,761 call options.
Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90.
Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $60,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
