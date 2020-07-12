Traders Buy High Volume of LexinFintech Call Options (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 689 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. LexinFintech’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

